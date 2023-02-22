Ukraine urges all nations to vote to preserve its territory

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister is urging the world’s nations as the anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears to prove they stand for the United Nations Charter and vote in favor of a U.N. resolution calling for a peace that ensures his war-ravaged country’s “sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.” Dmytro Kuleba told an emergency special session of the U.N. General Assembly Wednesday that despite Moscow’s “empty calls” for negotiations, “Russia still wants to destroy Ukraine as a nation.” He said the resolution, to be put to a vote Thursday in the 193-member world body, “will contribute to our joint efforts to bring the war to an end as well as protect the fundamental principles of international law and the U.N. Charter.”

