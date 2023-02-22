Trump greets East Palestine residents after train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is in East Palestine, Ohio, where he’s meeting with local officials and residents after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed earlier this month. Trump’s first stop was Little Beaver Creek, where he met with area officials before heading to a fire station roughly half a mile from the derailment site. Trump and other Republicans have been critical of the Biden administration’s response to the derailment, which led to evacuations and fears of contamination of the community’s air and drinking water. There’s also growing frustration from residents about the federal government’s response to their safety concerns after the incident.

By JILL COLVIN and JOHN SEEWER Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.