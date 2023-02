Tennessee girl lose legs after hit from car in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A teenage volleyball player from Tennessee had both her legs amputated after she was hit by a car in St. Louis that was driven by a man who court records show had repeatedly violated bond conditions. Police say 16-year-old Janae Edmondson, of Smyrna, Tennessee, was injured Saturday when she was pinned between two cars after a speeding car driven by 21-year-old Daniel Riley failed to yield at an intersection. Edmondson was in St. Louis for a volleyball tournament. She played for the Mid-TN Volleyball Club, based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. On Tuesday, a judge ordered Riley held without bond.

