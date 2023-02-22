NATO chief sees ‘some signs’ China could back Russia’s war

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — NATO’s chief says the military alliance has seen “some signs” that China may be planning to support Russia in its war in Ukraine, and strongly urged Beijing to desist from what would be a violation of international law. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that the alliance, while not a party to the war, will support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.” China has pointedly refused to criticize the invasion of Ukraine while echoing Moscow’s claim that the U.S. and NATO were to blame for provoking the Kremlin. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said any Chinese involvement in the Kremlin’s war effort would be a “serious problem.”

