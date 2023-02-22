LSU football player won’t face charges after weapon arrest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers is among at least 15 people who won’t face any charges following an arrest in New Orleans on a count of carrying an illegal weapon. News outlets report 19=year-old Nabers was arrested Monday night on Bourbon Street on one count of illegal carrying of a weapon. Court records indicate he was scheduled for a bond hearing Tuesday but the state refused charges on the condition that he surrender the firearm. After agreeing to the terms, Nabers was released with no bail. LSU did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nabers led the Tigers with 72 catches and 1,017 receiving yards last season.

