International journalists federation suspends Russian union

BRUSSELS (AP) — The International Federation of Journalists has suspended with immediate effect the Russian Union of Journalists over its action since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its role in annexed Ukrainian territories. The federation, which represents more than 600,000 media workers across the world, said the Russian union’s membership was suspended following an investigation then a vote by its global executive committee on Wednesday. The vote was held after the Russian union refused to reconsider its decision to set up branches in four regions annexed by Russia, the federation said.

