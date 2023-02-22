How Biden asylum rule affects immigration, compares to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is preparing a new rule for asylum seekers. It will generally deny asylum to migrants who show up at the U.S. southern border without first seeking protection in a country they passed through. The rule generally requires people to use what the administration calls “lawful, safe and orderly pathways” — such as applying for an asylum appointment through a smartphone app or country-specific humanitarian parole programs — to get to the U.S. But critics say this goes against U.S. immigration law and plan to sue as soon as the rule is formalized. The rule was announced Tuesday and will be formally published Thursday.

