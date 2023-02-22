France: Teacher stabbed to death by high school student

PARIS (AP) — French authorities and media reports say a teacher has been stabbed to death in southwestern France by a high school student. The student has been arrested by police, the prosecutor of Bayonne said. A top government official, speaking anonymously because he was not allowed to discuss the issue publicly, said first elements communicated by police suggest the attacker had severe mental health issues. French media report that student, born in 2007, said he heard voices telling him to kill the 53-year-old teacher of Spanish in the private Catholic school in Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.