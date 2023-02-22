Extreme weather combination bears down on the Central Coast



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Sub-freezing temperatures, high winds, hail, snow and a blizzard warning are coming into the Central Coast at one time over the next three days.Longtime weather forecasters say some of the conditions haven't been seen like this since 1989.



That includes a snow level down to 1000 feet.



Wednesday morning, a light dusting of snow hit Broadcast Peak at an elevation above 4000 feet.

If the snow comes down to below the 2000 foot level that will mean impacts to San Marcos Pass, Highway 154, the main connector between Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley.



It will also create driving limitations for residents in the West Camino Cielo communities and at Painted Cave.



A blizzard warning has been issued for higher elevations in Ventura County.



Rainfall will be mainly an issue Thursday through Saturday. At times forecasters say the intensity could be .75 - 1.0 an hour.



Crews in the Santa Barbara waterfront parking lot have cleaned up part of a tree that came down on a parked car in hard winds. Damage was not significant.

The parking lot was strewn with branches and various debris ranging from tree limbs to overturned trash cans.



Power has been restored to areas of Santa Barbara left in the dark Tuesday night during fierce winds. Many intersections on Chapala St. were without working signal lights.



The Lobero Theatre had a show underway with singer Jack Johnson during the outage. The band quickly modified the set to go acoustic. Fans in the seats illuminated the stage with flashlights and cell phone lights. Some of the fans recently spent all night in line to get in-person-only seats for this show, that did not have on line sales.

(The Lobero is also celebrating its 150th birthday tonight.)

(More details, photos, and videos will be added here later today)