Diesel promotes sex-positivity as Milan Fashion Week opens

MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week got started under a different kind of spotlight as Italian-Haitian designer Stella Jean protested the Italian National Fashion Chamber for not doing enough to support diversity and inclusion of designers living in Italy. Instead of opening Fashion Week with a video presentation, the We Are Made in Italy project Jean initiated is holding a low-key presentation of the collections by more designers of color. Meanwhile, Glenn Martens is promoting sex positivity with his new collection for denim-centric brand Diesel. Models walked around a mound of 200,000 Durex condom boxes on Wednesday, underlining a safe-sex message but also a capsule collection with the condom brand that is set to drop in April.

