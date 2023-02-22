Connecticut poised to pay $12 million to settle neglect case

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut is poised to pay $12 million to settle a case involving a neglected 14-month-old boy who was placed by the state’s child welfare agency in 2015 with a relative and ended up severely malnourished and physically abused. The proposed legal settlement comes a year after the Connecticut Department of Children and Families was finally released form three decades of federal oversight. A top agency official told state lawmakers the placement of “Baby Dylan,” who is now eight years old and suffers from complex medical and developmental issues, does not reflect the agency’s policies then or now. The settlement cleared the committee and now awaits action in the House and Senate.

