Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 4:00 am

Can college abroad actually save you money?

KEYT

By ELIZA HAVERSTOCK of NerdWallet

As in-person classes resume around the globe, American high school seniors are increasingly applying to undergrad programs abroad in pursuit of cheaper (or free) tuition and more focused degree programs. But where your wallet is concerned, attending college abroad isn’t automatically the best bet. International student tuition rates and costs including visa fees and expensive room and board could add up. Cost of living and exchange rates vary in different cities and countries, affecting how much you pay for basic expenses beyond tuition. Here are the key costs to consider before hopping on a one-way flight.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content