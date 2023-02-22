Baidu to implement ChatGPT-like Ernie Bot chatbot from March

HONG KONG (AP) — Baidu Inc., one of China’s biggest search and artificial intelligence firms, says it plans to implement its artificial intelligence chatbot Ernie into its search services from March. In an internal memo, Baidu CEO Robin Li said Ernie Bot will be integrated across all of Baidu’s operations, including its search and cloud services. Baidu also plans to integrate Ernie into its smart car operating system and smart speakers. Baidu said earlier this month that it will complete internal testing of Ernie Bot in March before making the service public. Its stock price in New York jumped nearly 7% Wednesday in pre-market trading to more than $150 a share.

