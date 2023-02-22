Amid probe, Kansas lawmakers move to overhaul ethics agency

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas ethics commission has been investigating Republican campaign activities for at least a year. Now, the GOP-controlled Legislature is moving to reduce the agency’s power and legalize practices apparently under scrutiny. Republicans back a bill to overhaul the Governmental Ethics Commission and rewrite campaign finance laws. They said Wednesday they’re trying to ensure fair treatment of the people and groups scrutinized by the commission. Critics see the bill as an attempt to kneecap the agency. Documents show the commission has been investigating whether Republicans funneled national GOP funds through various committees to legislative candidates in 2020 to avoid contribution limits. Republicans say the commission is on an unwarranted fishing expedition.

