6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Tajikistan near China border
BEIJING (AP) — A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China’s far western Xinjiang region. It was 41 miles west of Murghob, Tajikistan and 12 miles deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The area is remote and lightly populated. China Earthquake Networks Center said the quake was 7.2 magnitude and 6 miles deep. Preliminary seismic measurements by different agencies often differ. Further information was not immediately available.