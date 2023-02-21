Wagner owner blasts ‘treason’ of Russian military chiefs

The owner of the Russian private military company, Wagner, has accused Russia’s defense minister and chief of general staff of starving his fighters in Ukraine of ammunition. Yevgeny Prigozhin accused them of trying to destroy his force. Emotional statements from Prigozhin and his fighters highlight long-brewing tensions between the Russian military and Wagner. The group has unclear legal status because Russian law prohibits private military companies. Prigozhin said Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov are handing out orders not to supply Wagner with ammunition or air transport. He said Wagner is losing hundreds of its fighters every day in eastern Ukraine,

