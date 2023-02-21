US plans to allow Medicaid for drug treatment in prisons

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The Biden administration is planning to reverse longstanding policy and allow the use of Medicaid to treat jail and prison inmates’ substance use disorders and certain other health conditions. Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, announced Tuesday that states would be encouraged to submit proposals for how to use money from the joint federal-state low-income health insurance program for incarcerated people. Those that do would be required to provide mental health and drug treatment and would have the option to add some other services.

