Russian skater Valieva’s doping case to go to sports court

MONTREAL (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency says it has appealed Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s doping case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and is seeking a four-year ban. WADA is objecting to a finding by a Russian tribunal that Valieva bore “no fault or negligence” in the case. Her positive test overshadowed last year’s Beijing Olympics. WADA wants a four-year ban and for Valieva’s results to be disqualified from the date she gave the sample. That would include the Olympics.

