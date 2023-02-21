Skip to Content
Russia calls UN meeting on Nord Stream pipelines sabotage

By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia has called a Security Council meeting  on last September’s explosions at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Western Europe after circulating a resolution calling for a U.N. investigation of the sabotage. Ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s meeting, the ambassadors of Denmark, Sweden and Germany sent a letter to council members saying their investigations “have established that there has been extensive damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2 and that the damage was caused by powerful explosions due to sabotage.” The letter said further investigations are being conducted in all three countries and “it is not possible to say when they will be concluded.” It says Russian authorities have been informed about the ongoing investigations.

