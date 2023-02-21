Russia suspends only remaining major nuclear treaty with US

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says that Moscow is suspending its participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States. The move to halt Moscow’s involvement in the New START treaty sharply ups the ante amid tensions with Washington over the fighting in Ukraine. Putin made the remarks in his state-of-the-nation address on Tuesday. He also said that Russia should stand ready to resume nuclear weapons test if the U.S. does so. Such a move that would end a global ban on nuclear weapons tests in place since Cold War times. Putin accused the U.S. and its NATO allies of openly declaring the goal of a “strategic defeat” of Russia.

