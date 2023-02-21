Skip to Content
By
Published 1:28 am

Putin rails against West in state-of-the-nation address

KEYT

By The Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin is railing against the West in his long-delayed state-of-the-nation address. Many predicted the speech would set the tone for the year ahead and shed light on how the Kremlin sees its bogged-down war in Ukraine. Putin has frequently justified his invasion of Ukraine by accusing Western countries of threatening Russia. They say nothing could be further from the truth, saying that Moscow’s forces attacked Ukraine unprovoked.

The Associated Press

