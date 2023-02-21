Police: Capture of 2 teens led to arrest after officer slain
By RON TODT
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities in Philadelphia say the quick apprehension of two youths after a Temple University police officer was fatally shot led to the arrest of a suspect just hours later. The school says 31-year-old Officer Christopher Fitzgerald is the university’s first police officer killed in the line of duty. Police say he spotted three individuals dressed in black and wearing masks Saturday night in an area near campus where there had been a series of robberies and carjackings. Fitzgerald pursued one and was killed. A patrol supervisor captured two youths who provided information leading to the arrest. The Defender Association of Philadelphia is representing the 18-year-old suspect, and declined comment on the charges Tuesday.