Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 11:24 am

Mississippi Senate passes limit on transgender health care

KEYT

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS and MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Mississippi Senate has given final approval to a bill that would ban gender-affirming care in the state for anyone younger than 18. House Bill 1125 passed the Senate on Tuesday. It will go to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, who is running for reelection. He has indicated he will sign it into law. Nationally, conservatives are pushing dozens of proposals in statehouses to restrict transgender athletes, gender-affirming care and drag shows. The vote in the Mississippi Senate came less than a week after transgender teenagers, their families and others who support them protested against the bill.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content