LSU player charged with illegal carrying of a weapon

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana State University football player faces a misdemeanor weapons charge following his arrest on Bourbon Street as New Orleans celebrated the Mardi Gras season. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports 19-year-old Malik Nabers, of Youngsville, Louisiana, was arrested Monday on one count of illegal carrying of a weapon. New Orleans police patrolling the French Quarter spotted an “L-shaped object” in Nabers’ front pant pocket. When he told them he didn’t have a permit for the gun, they arrested him. LSU’s athletic department declined comment. Nabers led LSU last season with 72 receptions and 1,017 receiving yards.

