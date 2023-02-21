Liberal judge advances in race for Wisconsin high court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A liberal Milwaukee judge has advanced in Tuesday’s Wisconsin Supreme Court primary, securing one of two spots for the April general election that will determine majority control. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz advanced in the four-person race. It was too early to know who also secured enough votes to face her in the April 4 election. Two conservatives and another liberal candidate were running. Conservatives have controlled the state Supreme Court for 15 years, but an open seat this year gives liberals a chance to take over the majority with issues like abortion access, gerrymandered legislative districts and voting rights heading into the 2024 presidential election at stake.

