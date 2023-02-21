Israel president urges consensus after judicial changes pass

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s president has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition to seek dialogue and compromise after it pushed ahead with controversial judicial overhaul in a turbulent parliamentary session overnight. President Isaac Herzog said on Tuesday that it was a “difficult morning” after a late night parliamentary vote saw two contentious pieces of legislation — part of sweeping changes that have prompted vocal criticism in Israel and abroad — pass a preliminary hurdle. Tens of thousands of Israelis protested outside the parliament ahead of the vote, the second mass demonstration in Jerusalem in recent weeks. An Israel Democracy Institute think tank survey finds that 72% of Israelis polled think there should be compromise on these judicial changes.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.