Graphic videos show inmate’s pain as officers strap him down

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Graphic videos filed in a Tennessee court show a death row inmate who has just returned from the hospital repeatedly telling officers that he is in pain as they strap him so tightly to a bed that his arms turn purple. Henry Hodges is suing the Tennessee Department of Correction over his treatment by prison staff after what his attorney has said was a psychotic episode last October. The videos show Hodges becoming increasingly agitated as officers spend more than 15 minutes strapping him down. He tells them that he is refusing all food, water and medical care. Hodges repeatedly tells them the straps are hurting him. The videos were filed on Tuesday.

