Explosion kills 2 at Miami-area industrial complex

MEDLEY, Fla. (AP) — An explosion and fire at an industrial complex in suburban Miami has killed two people and left three others injured. Police and fire officials say the Tuesday morning explosion happened in the small suburb of Medley. Video from a neighboring business and TV news helicopters showed that the explosion shot a large fireball into the sky and left several trucks and other vehicles in flames. Police say two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Fire officials say two people suffered traumatic injuries and were hospitalized. A third was treated at the scene. Fire officials say it took about 90 minutes to extinguish the flames and that the explosion’s cause is under investigation.

