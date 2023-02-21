Australian spy boss details unprecedented espionage danger

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The head of Australia’s domestic spy agency says the nation faces an unprecedented threat of espionage and foreign interference with more Australians being targeted by agents than ever before. Mike Burgess, who heads the Australian Security Intelligence Organization, says multiple nations are using espionage and foreign interference to advance their interests and undermine Australia’s. The spy agency noticed an uptick in online targeting of people working in Australia’s defense industry since 2021, when U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts from Britain and Australia struck an agreement to provide Australia with a fleet of submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology. Burgess says those targeted by spies include judges, media commentators and journalists.

