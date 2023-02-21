Alligator kills 85-year-old Florida woman as she walked dog

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — An alligator killed an 85-year-old woman as she walked her dog near a canal in a senior living community on Florida’s Atlantic Coast. St. Lucie Sheriff Ken Mascara says the nearly 11-foot gator started attacking the woman’s dog Monday afternoon and she tried to save it. He says a trapper from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission later tracked down the gator and deputies helped get it on a truck. It was taken from the scene. The woman’s name has not been released. Officials said the dog survived the attack, but its condition wasn’t immediately known.

