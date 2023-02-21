85-year-old woman killed after incident with alligator in St. Lucie, Florida



By Claire Colbert and Amy Simonson, CNN

An 85-year-old woman was killed Monday after an incident involving an alligator in southeast Florida, according to wildlife officials.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office responded Monday to a 911 call about an apparent alligator bite in St. Lucie, Florida, the FWC said.

FWC spokesperson Arielle Callender told CNN the woman was with her dog when the incident happened and the dog survived, although its condition was currently unknown.

CNN affiliate WPTV reported an alligator grabbed the woman’s dog, and when she tried to get the dog back, she somehow fell victim to the gator. St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara told WPTV he estimated the alligator to be close to 11-feet long.

The woman was recovered and the alligator involved in the incident was captured by a contracted nuisance alligator trapper, FWC said.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim,” the FWC statement said.

According to the statement, serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in the state of Florida.

“The FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property,” the statement said.

