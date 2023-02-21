4th Fire Department employee probed in Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A top Memphis official says a fourth Fire Department employee is being investigated as part of the city’s probe into the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols. The Commercial Appeal reports that Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink told reporters Tuesday the city hasn’t made a final decision on what consequences the employee may face. She did not disclose the employee’s name or rank. Sink said that the person came to the scene much later than others “and provided medical care and transported Mr. Nichols to the hospital.” A spokesperson for the Memphis Fire Department didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

