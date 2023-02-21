3 UN peacekeepers killed, 5 wounded by roadside bomb in Mali

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The United Nations says three of its peacekeepers were killed and five others wounded by a roadside bomb in Mali. The peacekeeping mission said the bomb struck a supply convoy near the village of Songobia on Tuesday. The head of the U.N. stability mission in Mali said the attack illustrates the complex environment in which the peacekeepers are working. Mali is one of the world’s most dangerous places with a peacekeeping mission. Jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group has wracked the West African country for a decade and left thousands of people dead.

