Sneaking a president from DC to Kyiv without anyone noticing

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Joe Biden’s motorcade slipped out of the White House around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. There was no big, flashy Air Force One for this trip. Instead, the president vanished into the night on an Air Force C-32, a modified Boeing 757 normally used for domestic trips to smaller airports. The next time Biden turned up was 20 hours later, in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine. Biden’s surprise visit on Monday was the first time in modern history that a U.S. leader visited a war zone outside the protection of the U.S. military. It was a feat the White House said carried some risk even though Moscow was given a heads-up.

By EVAN VUCCI, JOHN LEICESTER and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.