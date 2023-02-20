Israel promises not to approve additional West Bank outposts

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has told the Biden administration it will rein in the approval of new West Bank settlement outposts. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would not greenlight any new wildcat settlements in the occupied West Bank beyond nine such outposts built without authorization that it approved retroactively earlier this month. Monday’s announcement comes a day after the Biden administration thwarted a potential diplomatic crisis at the United Nations over Israeli-Palestinian tensions. The United States, along with much of the international community, opposes settlement construction on occupied territories claimed by the Palestinians.

