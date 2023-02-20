EU mulls ways to ramp up ammunition production for Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — Top European Union diplomats are warning that EU and NATO allies must find ways to quickly provide thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine or face the prospect that it might lose the war against Russia. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says “the most important, pressing issue today for the Ukrainian army is to have a continuous flow of ammunition.” He told reporters at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday that “if we fail on that, really, the result of the war is in danger.” Estonia is driving Ukraine’s allies to provide 1 million artillery shells at an estimated cost of $4.3 billion. But ramping up defense industry production is the biggest challenge.

