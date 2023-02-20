Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 5:55 am

Embattled Don Lemon absent Monday from ‘CNN This Morning’

KEYT

NEW YORK (AP) — Amid ongoing criticism over his comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, Don Lemon was absent Monday from “CNN This Morning.” Co-host Poppy Harlow told viewers that “Don has the day off.”

Lemon has not been on the air since Thursday, when during a discussion on “CNN This Morning” about the ages of politicians he said that the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime.” A woman, he said, was considered in her prime “in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.”

Challenged by Harlow, Lemon added: “Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what the facts are.”

Lemon has since apologized, but he has been widely condemned, including by CNN CEO Chris Licht. According to The New York Times, Licht chastised Lemon during an editorial call Friday, saying his remarks were “upsetting, unacceptable and unfair” and a “huge distraction.”

A CNN spokesperson had no immediate comment on whether Lemon would be back Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content