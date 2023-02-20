Bulgaria: 43 migrants found in van days after 18 found dead

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian police say they have discovered 43 migrants, including ten children, hidden in a van in the west of the country. Prosecutor Natalia Nikolova said Monday they all appear to be in good health, despite being squeezed into a tight space. The discovery comes days after the bodies of 18 migrants were found crammed in a secret compartment under a load of lumber on an abandoned truck near Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia. Another 34 migrants were found in the truck, most of them dehydrated, wet and frostbitten. Bulgarian authorities have detained five suspects in connection with the fatalities, while the alleged ringleader has been arrested in neighboring Greece, where authorities have yet to decide on his extradition.

