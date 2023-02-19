US averts UN diplomatic crisis over Israeli settlements

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Biden administration has averted a potential diplomatic crisis over Israeli settlements at the United Nations. The issue had threatened to overshadow Western efforts for the U.N. to spotlight Russia’s war with Ukraine during its one-year anniversary. Multiple diplomats familiar with the situation say the U.S. has successfully managed to forestall a contentious U.N. Security Council resolution pushed by the Palestinians and their supporters. It would have condemned Israel for settlement expansion and demanded a halt to future activity. Instead, the diplomats say, the administration has managed to persuade both Israel and the Palestinians to agree in principle to a six-month freeze in any unilateral action they might take.

By EDITH M. LEDERER and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

