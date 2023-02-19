Tom Sizemore, ‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor, in critical condition after brain aneurysm, rep says

By Hannah Sarisohn, Kevin Flower and Eric Levenson, CNN

Tom Sizemore, the “Saving Private Ryan” actor, is hospitalized in intensive care after suffering a brain aneurysm, Charles Lago, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed to CNN on Sunday morning.

Sizemore is in critical condition in what Lago described as a “wait and see situation.”

“His family is aware and waiting for updates.” Lago said. “There is no further update at this time.”

Sizemore, 61, appeared in a number of hit crime and war movies in the 90s and early 2000s, including in the films “Heat” and “Black Hawk Down.”

He is perhaps best known for playing Sgt. Mike Horvath in the World War II movie “Saving Private Ryan.”

As the loyal sergeant alongside star Tom Hanks, Sizemore delivers the titular line toward the end of the movie: “Some day we might look back on this and decide that saving Private Ryan was the one decent thing we were able to pull out of this godawful s***ty mess.”

Sizemore has long struggled with drug addiction and had a litany of legal issues during his career.

He was convicted in 2003 on domestic violence charges stemming from a relationship with his former fiancee Heidi Fleiss. He told CNN’s Larry King in a 2010 interview he had been addicted to cocaine, heroin and meth, and he participated in the 2010 season of “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.”

