Suspect arrested after shooting along Mardi Gras parade route leaves 5 injured, including juvenile girl, New Orleans police say

By Rebekah Riess

A suspect has been arrested in a shooting along a Mardi Gras parade route in New Orleans that left five people, including a juvenile girl, injured Sunday night, police say.

“We were able to find two weapons on scene and also apprehended what we believe to be a shooter,” New Orleans Police Department Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier said at a news conference. “Whether he’s the sole shooter or not, we will determine through investigation.”

One of the people injured is in critical condition and the other four, including the juvenile, are in stable condition, Ganthier said. The injured include three males and two females, he said.

Members of several law enforcement agencies, including police, responded to the scene of the shooting after gunshots were heard around 9:30 p.m. local time, Ganthier said.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, Ganthier said.

“This is really not something we wanted to see. We really wanted this to be a safe Mardi Gras and we’ll continue to work towards that end,” Ganthier said. “However, we really, really want to get the public’s help and if there were other individuals involved, please call Crime Stoppers.”

