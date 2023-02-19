Memphis police say 1 dead, 10 injured in overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One person is dead and 10 are injured after a pair of shootings in Tennessee that police believe are connected. According to a news release from the Memphis Police Department posted on Twitter, officers are looking for three men they say are persons of interest. Police were first called to a Memphis nightclub at 12:43 a.m. on Sunday. Two shooting victims there were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Five others were treated and released. While police were on the scene, they were notified of a second shooting about a mile away. At that scene, one male victim was pronounced dead and three other victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

