Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s disaster management agency says more than 6,000 aftershocks hit the disaster region in the days following the Feb. 6 earthquake. Orhan Tatar, general manager of the agency, is warning people to stay away from damaged buildings in a Sunday news conference in Ankara. Meanwhile, the Environment and Urbanization Ministry says nearly 106,000 buildings across the 11 Turkish provinces hit by the quake were either destroyed or are so severely damaged that they need to be pulled down. The buildings contain more than 384,500 units, mostly residential apartments, according to a ministry statement.

