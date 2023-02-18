Trial ordered in shooting that killed 1 officer, wounded 2nd

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man has been ordered to stand trial in the shooting death of one police officer and the wounding of another in western Pennsylvania earlier this month. Thirty-one-year-old Johnathan Jermia Morris of McKeesport is charged in Allegheny County with criminal homicide, attempted homicide and assault of a law enforcement officer and firearms crimes in the Feb. 6 shootings in McKeesport, about 12 miles (20 kilometers) south of Pittsburgh. Detective Patrick Kinavey testified Friday during a preliminary hearing that Morris told him he didn’t remember shooting at Officer Sean Sluganski, who was killed, and only opened fire after racking his gun wasn’t enough to scare the officers off.

