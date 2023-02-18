Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake

ISTANBUL (AP) — Rescuers have pulled more survivors from buildings toppled in the powerful earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6. Teams in Antakya, Hatay province, recovered three people, including a child, from a collapsed apartment block on Saturday. The rescue came 296 hours after the 7.8 magnitude quake struck. Elsewhere in the city, the manager of Ghanaian international soccer star Christian Atsu said the player’s body has been recovered amid the ruins of a luxury 12-story building. The 31-year-old Atsu had been playing for Turkish Super Lig club Hatayspor. He previously played for English Premier League clubs Chelsea and Everton.

