Syrian state media: Israel airstrikes kill 5 in Damascus

DAMASCUS (AP) — Israeli airstrikes has targeted a residential neighborhood in central Damascus, Syrian state news reported. State media agency SANA, citing a source in the Damascus police command, has reported that an unspecified number of people had been killed and wounded. Loud explosions were heard over the capital around 12:30 a.m. local time, and SANA reports that Syrian air defenses were “confronting hostile targets in the sky around Damascus.” There has been no immediate statement from Israel on the attack. Israeli airstrikes frequently target sites in the vicinity of Damascus. The Saturday night strikes were the first since a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6.

