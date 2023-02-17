Russia to test missile in drills with China and South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Russia, China and South Africa are set to begin naval drills off South Africa’s Indian Ocean coast in a demonstration of the countries’ close ties amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. The 10 days of exercises starting Friday will coincide with the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. A Russian frigate arrived in Cape Town earlier this week. In protest, a small yacht flying Ukraine’s flag sailed by the Admiral Gorshkov. South African protesters opposed to the exercises are expected to demonstrate at the Russian Consulate in Cape Town. The arrival of the Admiral Gorshkov has stirred controversy because it is armed with the latest Zircon hypersonic missiles.

