Richmond’s Mooney stepping away to undergo heart surgery

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond coach Chris Mooney is stepping away from the Spiders for the remainder of the season to undergo heart surgery. The 50-year-old Mooney said the procedure will be performed next week at the University of Virginia Medical Center to remove an aneurysm in his ascending aorta. Recovery is expected to take four to eight weeks. The problem was first detected about a month ago. Mooney said subsequent tests allowed doctors to pinpoint the issue. Assistant coach Peter Thomas will coach the team in Mooney’s absence.

