Qatar-based bid for Man United confirmed on deadline day

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A Qatar-based bid for Manchester United has been confirmed with Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani promising to rid the iconic soccer team of debt and return the club to its former glories. Sheikh Jassim is the chairman of QIB, one of Qatar’s leading banks, and has submitted a 100% offer to buy out current owners the Glazer family. It’s the final day for serious bidders to step forward in the race to buy the club. Initial offers need to be presented to merchant bank Raine Group by Friday after months of speculation and soaring share prices. The Glazer family bought the club for about $1.4 billion in 2005.

