Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport

NEW YORK (AP) — A power outage at New York’s Kennedy International Airport has stretched into a second day. The outage has stranded passengers and forced flights to be canceled or diverted to other airports. The airport operators said in a tweet late Thursday that the international terminal would remain closed Friday “due to electrical issues.” They advise travelers to check with their carriers for flight status before coming to the airport. Airport operators say the outage was caused by an electrical panel failure that led to a small fire. They say the fire was quickly extinguished. No update on the outage was provided Friday.

